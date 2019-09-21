RUSSIAGATES EVERYWHERE: Russian Embassy Accused of Spying on the FBI (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON – The Russian Embassy in the US intends to get explanations from the State Department, regarding a new spying scandal concerning Russian diplomats. Yahoo! News published a whole detective story that implies that members of Russian December 2016 delegation were allegedly involved in intercepting FBI data. Without proof, the authors claim that Russians were bugging from diplomatic estates in New York and Maryland. The ones that America itself seized, but under a different pretext. And of course, it’s Russia’s mythical interference in the American elections.

The FBI stated that “Law enforcement is extremely concerned about the serious threat posed by the use of robust encryption products that do not allow for authorized access or the timely decryption of critical evidence, obtained through lawful electronic surveillance and search and seizure.”

Of course, the Deep State, using all of its power, both through the mainstream media and the US legal system, will do anything to keep the Russiagate(s) alive and well.