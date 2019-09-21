RUSSIAGATES EVERYWHERE: Russian Embassy Accused of Spying on the FBI (VIDEO)
WASHINGTON – The Russian Embassy in the US intends to get explanations from the State Department, regarding a new spying scandal concerning Russian diplomats. Yahoo! News published a whole detective story that implies that members of Russian December 2016 delegation were allegedly involved in intercepting FBI data. Without proof, the authors claim that Russians were bugging from diplomatic estates in New York and Maryland. The ones that America itself seized, but under a different pretext. And of course, it’s Russia’s mythical interference in the American elections.