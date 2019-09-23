Russia, US and Qatar to Lead Global Gas Market in 10 Years

MOSCOW – Russia, the United States and Qatar will lead the world gas market in 10 years, according to the American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In 2018, the world’s leading exporters of gas were Russia, the US, Qatar, Norway, Australia and Canada, which accounted for about 60% of all global exports.

It is noteworthy that Russia will increase its gas exports thanks to the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines – to supply gas to European Union countries – and Sila Sibiri (Siberian Force) – to supply gas to China.

Russia, in particular, will triple liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to 68 billion cubic meters exported to other countries, according to the Central American forecast.

World market leaders

Canada, Norway and Australia are expected to become major players in the next 10 years. However, Russia, the United States and Qatar will lead the world market as it is in the three nations’ plans to expand liquefied natural gas production.

In addition, China is said to be the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas 10 years from now, surpassing Japan and all EU countries together.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues to attack the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, claiming that Russia wants it as a lever in Europe, and has vowed to continue efforts to stop it.

Pompeo, known for his vocal criticism of the pipeline project, broached the subject by giving a speech at the Center for Political Studies in London in May.

The pipeline, built by Russian company Gazprom in partnership with five European energy companies in the Baltic Sea, has been repeatedly criticized by Washington and other countries, including Kiev. Criticism included speculation that the new pipeline would bring the amount of Russian transit gas – and profits from it – to zero for the Ukrainian authorities.

Senior US officials, including Pompeo, have repeatedly warned Europe about the alleged threats that Nord Stream 2 has, claiming that this would deepen the European Union’s dependence on Russian energy. Despite US pressure, Europe – Germany, the project’s main partner – has not given way and construction of the pipeline, which is expected to provide transit for 70% of Russian gas sales to the EU, continues.

While Washington’s concerns about the EU’s “dependency” on Russia seem to be true, the US has actively sought to gain its own share of the European energy market by trying to sell more of its liquefied natural gas (LNG).