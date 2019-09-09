Russia denounces interference from Google and Facebook in regional elections

Russia’s Federal Communications, Information Technology and Media Oversight Service (Roskomnadzor) said Google and Facebook had tried to interfere with elections in the country.

On Sunday, millions of Russians left to elect their governors and deputies from various regions and the Moscow city hall. However, according to Roskomnadzor, violations were committed in the country by both Google and Facebook.

Both sites have been accused of making political propaganda when such activity is prohibited in the country.

“Such actions are a real interference in Russia’s sovereign affairs and a hindrance to holding democratic elections in Russia,” Roskomnadzor said in a public statement.

According to Roskomnadzor press secretary, these sites often advertise automatically on the so-called “day of silence.”

- Advertisement -

By law, the day of silence is the 24 hour period before the election begins. Any kind of electoral propaganda is prohibited in the country, including carriers, distribution of leaflets and electoral broadcasting by radio, television and other media.

In July, Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the new American political document against Moscow, calling it the “ghost of the past” of the Cold War and “malicious anti-Russian propaganda.”

“Mark Green, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered a speech in Washington with a voice from the past – from the Cold War era. He introduced the concept of ‘Combating the Evil Influence of the Kremlin,’ developed by this agency, whose name suggests that USAID is not intended to create an atmosphere of cooperation on the world stage, but rather an instrument of ideological struggle and propaganda processing,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Accusing the strategy of aiming to spread “Russophobia in the world, especially among Russia’s neighboring states,” the Russian ministry suggested that behind the imaginary danger of “Russian interference” is a “desire to subordinate these countries to US influence,” with the US seeking geopolitical and economic benefits, including efforts “to force Europe to buy more expensive American LNG.”

The Russian ministry has suggested that the contents of the USAID document do not match the “constructive tone of the recent meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump at the Osaka G20 Summit”, and argued that it is clear that some “influential officials in Washington have tried very hard. prevent the normalization of Russia-US relations.”