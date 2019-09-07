Russia Building Stability Through Economy; India, Japan, Mongolia, Malaysia, China Invest Billions in Russian Far East (VIDEOS)

Vladivostok, Rusian Federation – In the Russian Far East, there’s no area that’s closed to foreign investors. On the contrary, they’re actively creating favorable conditions for their work. Vladimir Putin emphasized this at the plenary session on the second day of the Eastern Economic Forum. The president noted that they’ve already managed to attract over 600 billion rubles in investments to the Far East. This isn’t just a figure for the region’s residents but new plants, factories, 39,000 real jobs. They managed to achieve these results thanks to the creation of the advanced development area, providing special tools for investors’ work.

