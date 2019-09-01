Russia and the United Arab Emirates address the situation in the Middle East

MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with the Emirati Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash the situation in the Middle East in the framework of his work visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“There was a deep exchange… of opinions on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with emphasis on the situation in Yemen, Syria, Libya and the Persian Gulf area,” the statement said.

Both Russia and the UAE are in favor of a peaceful resolution of the conflicts in the region through “the establishment of an inclusive political process under the auspices of the United Nations Organization” and “a decisive simultaneous struggle” against the terrorist threat.

In addition, diplomats addressed the development of multifaceted relations in Moscow and Abu Dhabi, including the agenda of contacts and bilateral events.

On August 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the recent air strikes that the UAE launched against the Yemen Army.

On August 29, the Yemeni Ministry of Defense reported that at least 300 people were killed or injured by UAE airstrikes against the positions of government forces in the Yemeni provinces of Aden and Abyan, in the south of the country.

In turn, the UAE Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations that the Emirati military attacked the positions of Yemeni fighters in the south of the country, stating that they launched attacks against terrorists.

On August 7, the clashes between the forces of the illegitimate president, Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, and the separatists of the Southern Transitional Council (CTS), which seek to restore the independence of South Yemen, began in Aden.

Yemen has been experiencing an armed conflict between the supporters of the illegitimate president, Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, and the Yemeni Salvation Government since 2014.

In March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and composed mostly of countries from the Persian Gulf intervened in the conflict.

Hadi’s forces managed to regain control of Aden, capital of the south of the country, but fighting for the rest of the Yemeni provinces continues.