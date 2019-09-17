Russia and 7 other countries begin large-scale maneuvers Center-2019

MOSCOW – Russia is working on an improved version of the Ebola virus vaccine, Russian Deputy Minister of Health Sergey Kraevoi said.

“The work comes to an end, that is to say, the registration procedures for the improved vaccine, the lyophilized vaccine that is diluted before being administered and that can be kept at a temperature of four to six degrees Celsius in a refrigerator is already beginning,” said Kraevoi.

The vice minister said that thanks to these storage conditions the vaccine has become more affordable, while its previous version, the registered one, should be kept at a temperature of 20 degrees below zero.

He also recalled that Russia was one of the first to register an anti-Ebola drug that exceeded all phases of studies and meets all the criteria of quality, safety and efficacy.

“This year we completed two years of post-approval studies of the vaccine in the Republic of Guinea and the processing of research results is ending,” said the deputy minister.

He also highlighted the efficacy of the vaccine and the absence of side effects.

“The important thing is that it has been shown that immunity is maintained for more than a year at a very high level, sufficient to ensure protection against the infectious agent,” he said.

According to the interlocutor, as soon as the improved version is registered, “the marketing prospects will increase significantly.”

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Health continues to develop a drug for the prevention and urgent treatment of the disease in unvaccinated patients.

“It is a drug based on monoclonal antibodies, which is also in the approval phase,” Kraevói said.

The vice minister added that the work on drugs against Ebola allowed the Russian Ministry of Health to create “a biotechnological platform, a universal methodology system, based on which we continue the work, we develop vaccines against other infections.”

“In essence, it is the technology that forms the basis of one of the criteria of our country’s biological safety,” Kraevoi summarized.

Ebola causes a serious illness that often leads to a lethal outcome, with a mortality rate that reaches 50%.

The disease, which is contracted through direct contact with organs, blood or other body fluids of infected people and contaminated materials, is accompanied by fever, weakness and muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, renal and hepatic dysfunction and, in some cases, internal and external hemorrhages.