Putin Visits Mongolia – Renews Friendship and Cooperation With Ulaanbaatar (VIDEO)

MOSCOW/ULAANBAATAR – Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Mongolia. The relations between the Russian President and his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga is very friendly and it goes beyond just a formal relationship. The two leaders share a passion for martial arts, primarily judo and sambo.

“You’ll know a horse by riding it, and a man by his friendship.”

This Mongolian proverb, according to Vladimir Putin, explains the strategic partnership between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar. The meeting of the presidents of the two countries in a traditional yurt resulted in the signing of an indefinite treaty of friendship.

The delegations signed a dozen agreements. Some Mongolian politicians easily switched to Russian. Putin’s visit to Mongolia is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the common victory of our peoples in the battles of Khalkhin Gol. The crushing defeat of Japan in 1939 saved the Soviet Union from a war on two fronts.