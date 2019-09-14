Putin Visits Dagestan – Highlights (VIDEOS)

Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia – Vladimir Putin visited Dagestan, a Russian autonomous republic in Northern Caucasus. The Russian President visited the village of Botlikh, where they’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the victory over the terrorists, who invaded Dagestan in August of 1999. The President met with the people who were the first to stand in the way of Basayev’s and Khattab’s terrorist gangs. Last month, Vladimir Putin signed the law on assigning the status of war veterans to Dagestani militiamen.

