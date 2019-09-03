Putin Meets Kadyrov: Chechnya’s Revival is Complete (VIDEO)

Grozny, Chechnya, Russian Federation – Russian President Vladimir Putin is known for his immaculate abilities as a statesman and a fantastic handling of Russia’s global strategy. However, his handling of internal affairs is what makes him truly amazing. Just a mere decade ago, Chechenya was in a state of war, with Russian security forces still present and still fighting a terrorist uprising, albeit a very low-intensity one since 2001. Nowadays, it’s a much different place, almost unrecognizable.

More than 600 major projects worth more than 230 billion rubles ($3.4 billion) are being planned in the North Caucasus republic. Head of the Chechen Republic, President Ramzan Kadyrov spoke about the new projects at a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President noted the progress the republic has made in its economic and social development in recent years. Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, in turn, invited the head of state to come to Chechnya.