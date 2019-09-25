Putin declares support for Maduro as U.S. pledges $50 million to Venezuelan coup forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro that Russia supports Venezuela’s legitimate government.

In addition, the Russian president supported the dialogue with the opposition and stressed that the rejection of the dialogue would be harmful and unreasonable.

“Russia consistently supports all legitimate Venezuelan bodies, including the presidential institution and the parliament. In addition, we support the dialogue you, Mr President, and the government have with the opposition. We regard any refusal to dialogue as irrational, harmful to the country and a threat to the welfare of the population,” Putin said.

Putin points out that work on technical-military cooperation between the two countries in the delivery of spare parts and the establishment of maintenance centers is being carried out on schedule.

“All this work is on schedule, in strict accordance with our agreements,” said the Russian president.

For its part, the Venezuelan president said Moscow and Caracas “proved that together they can overcome any difficulties”.

“We continue to cooperate in a number of areas. In May this year, a meeting of the high-level intergovernmental commission was held, and many issues that were discussed in that committee were successfully resolved. We are talking about a number of areas, such as food, health, energy, among others,” quoted Maduro.

Maduro also added that the meeting will make it possible to take stock of the work done this year, as well as “see what are the remaining problems, what are the realities faced by both parties, how progress is being made in various areas and make plans for the future.”

“We are always comfortable in Moscow and we are always happy to be here,” Maduro concluded.

Meanwhile, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate more than $50 million to Venezuela’s opposition, according to a press release from the organization.

The head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mark Green, had a meeting in New York with human rights activists and the representative of the Venezuelan opposition leader in the USA, Carlos Vecchio.

USAID Chief Mark Green announced the allocation of $52 million to aid development, to supposedly “help Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaidó, his government and the people of country,”

These funds will go to programs to support the opposition-controlled National Assembly, as well as the right-wing independent media and supposedly civil society and the reconstruction of the health sector.

Political Crisis in Venezuela

Venezuela has been experiencing increased political tension since January of this year, after Guaidó proclaimed himself president of the country and gained support from the United States and more than 50 countries.

Current Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup d’état in order to seize the country’s resources.

Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and other countries recognize Nicolás Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.