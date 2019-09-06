Protests in Moscow? US Embassy Has Some Explaining to Do (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – United States Ambassador to Russia, John Huntsman and the leadership of the German television and radio broadcasting company Deutsche Welle have been invited to Okhotny Ryad Street, where the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia is situated (the upper house being the Council of the Federation). Their role in organizing the recent protests which took place in Moscow is being investigated by the Russian Parliament.

Deputies want to know how come that the social media accounts of the United States Embassy posted the detailed route of the protest procession on August 3rd. Also, the German channel tweeted “It is our civic duty to go out to the streets.” It’s hard to see this as anything other than a call to break the Russian law. That’s what the Foreign Ministry said, actually. Now it’s the senators who are wondering who can benefit from this abroad.