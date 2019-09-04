PRAGUE: Revisionism and Russophobia go Hand in Hand (VIDEO)

Prague, Czech Republic – A spontaneous rally was held in Prague near the monument to Soviet general and Marshal of the Soviet Union, the legendary Ivan Konev. Citizens are trying to protect it from the local authorities. He was a double recipient of the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, as well as Hero of the Czechoslovak Republic. He was also an honorary citizen of Prague. The district administration claims they don’t have funds and, apparently, desire to clean and protect the monument.

Hundreds of thousands of Soviet soldiers died fighting Nazism and liberating countries from their murderous oppression. No government system is perfect but despite its many flaws, comparing communism to Nazi oppression and genocide is immoral at best. But still, this is exactly what has been going on for quite some time, and especially in Eastern Europe, which was an area that suffered the most under Nazi rule.