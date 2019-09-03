North Korea unapologetic supports China against Hong Kong rioters

PYONGYANG – North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho said the country supports the Chinese government on the Hong Kong issue.

“The Korean Labor Party and the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea support the Communist Party and the Government of China in upholding the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” said Ri, quoted by a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, issued at the end of negotiations with Chinese Chancellor Wang Yi.

He emphasized that “Hong Kong is from China and no outside force can interfere” in its affairs.

Since June 9, Hong Kong has been experiencing a wave of protests whose trigger was a bill that would allow fugitives to be handed over to Taiwan, Macao and mainland China.

The local government has already suspended the bill. However, the protesters demand their complete annulment.

Beijing says the acts have been provoked by Washington, as tensions between the United States and China have escalated.

The Hong Kong region, which enjoys significant autonomy in China with the exception of foreign and defense policies, has its own legal system.

Protesters claim the amendment will become Hong Kong’s “death” as human rights activists or members of non-governmental organizations could be persecuted and extradited to mainland China.

Chinese media said last week that their country’s military will make “new” contribution to maintaining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. At the same time, Chinese troops carried out movements in the region.

Chinese military forces would have completed a planned rotation of air, land and naval assets in Hong Kong.

Military movements take place as demonstrations continue in the Chinese financial center, Reuters reported, citing the Chinese state agency Xinhua.

The ongoing protests have already caused damage to the functioning of the local airport . There have been clashes between passengers and protesters, as well as assaults on mainland Chinese citizens.

