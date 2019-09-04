New Russian armored is intended to escort nuclear weapons vehicles (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW – New armored car was developed to escort vehicles carrying nuclear weapons.

The armor was created at the base of the Taifun vehicle chassis, project developer Igor Zakharovich explained.

The vehicle is intended for the 12th Directorate of the Ministry of Defense , and has completed factory testing. The armored armor price for the Army has been reduced by 30% thanks to some system simplifications and suspension changes.

Self-propelled mortar 2S41 Drok on top of new Taifun K-4386 armored vehicle.

“It is worth noting that this model is a more ‘Russian’ family vehicle. We tried to use as many Russian-made components as possible and find as many domestic companies as possible that could develop equivalents to foreign systems,” said Zakharovich.

The project leader added that the company plans to develop a civilian version of the vehicle that can be used for work in adverse weather conditions, including in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, self-propelled artillery pieces and much more were in the service of the Soviet and Russian army. However, not all projects were completed or produced in series.

Many of these interesting technologies remained in the form of individual designs or prototypes.

Flying saucer tank

- Advertisement -

During the Cold War years, both the USSR and the US tried to create a heavy tank capable of fighting even at the epicenter of a nuclear explosion.

The Soviet Object 279, developed in Leningrad, is still surprising today because of the shape of its “stretched” body, resembling a boat or a flying saucer that would prevent the tank from being turned by the shockwave of a nuclear attack.

Another feature is that the combat vehicle was powered by a four-track chassis, which was not practiced in tank construction, allowing Object 279 to overcome difficult areas for conventional tanks, such as snow covered areas or marshy terrain.

Swamp Tank

In 1937 Soviet specialists introduced the design of a tank known in the documents as “Flying Amphibious Tank”, which was to be used for combat operations on marshy and sandy terrain.

The design was based on the world’s first L-1 hovercraft hovercraft, created in 1934 with the same section of the inverted U-shaped hull.

According to the project, at the front and rear of the tank were installed two propellers, which were powered by two M-25 aircraft engines with a total power of 1,450 horsepower.

Self-propelled vehicle SU-100-Y

In 1940 Soviet specialists successfully tested the installation of a 130mm B-13-IIs naval cannon on a ground chassis.

The cannon, designed for cruisers and powerful coastal batteries, was installed on the T-100 heavy tank prototype chassis which, instead of two standard towers, was equipped with a wedge-shaped armored cab.

The self-propelled vehicle was designated SU-100-Y, its part provided the projectile with an initial speed of over 800 meters per second and allowed to fire at a distance of about 20 kilometers.