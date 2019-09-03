New nuclear submarine heading to the Pacific to bolster the Russian Navy

MOSCOW – The new Borei class attack submarine, Knyaz Oleg (Prince Oleg), will join the Russian Navy Pacific Fleet in 2020, media reported.

The submersible was originally intended to operate in Russia’s Northern Fleet, but the Russian Ministry of Defense later amended the decision to transfer it to the Pacific Ocean, writes the Izvestia newspaper, citing a source from the Russian Navy General Staff.

According to the source, the ship, which will become the third of the Borei class in the Pacific Fleet, will be moored on the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.

The crew of the submarine has already been trained and is waiting in the Russian city of Severodvinsk.

Knyaz Oleg is a fourth-generation ballistic missile launcher (SSBN) nuclear submarine carrying up to 16 RSM-56 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with a range of up to 9,000 km. This submersible was put into service on July 27, 2014.

The first Borei submarine, Knyaz Vladimir, was launched on July 30, 2012, during a solemn ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missiles launched from nuclear submarines.

The missiles were launched from the Tula and Yuri Dolgoruky submarines, positioned in the Arctic Ocean and Barents Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Bulava and Sineva ballistic missiles were fired from the Tula and Yuri Dolgoruky submarines at targets on the Kura Polygon in the Kamchatka (Far East Russia) region and Chizha in the Arkhangelsk region, the country’s Ministry of Defense reports.

The Sineva and Bulava missiles were fired from the Arctic North Pole region and from the Barents Sea. The projectiles “completed the full circle of the flight program and successfully hit targets” on the polygons, Russian military officials said.

During the tests, the technical characteristics of the missiles and the operation of the submarine launch systems were verified .

Tula and Yuri Dolgoruki Projects

Tula is a strategic nuclear missile submarine built in 1987 by Russian shipbuilding company Sevmash. The submarine is armed with the Sineva missile system.

Yuri Dolgoruky is the main submarine of the 955 Borei project of the Northern Russian Fleet. The submarine carries 16 R-30 Bulava ballistic missiles, developed for this class of submarines and which constitute its main weapon.