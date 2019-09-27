New Chinese drone is capable of ‘hitting the US’ is about to be unveiled

BEIJING – China plans to unveil its new stealth supersonic combat drone, Sharp Sword, with modern technology that can hit the US.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was shown at a rehearsal for the 70th anniversary parade of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, according to the tabloid Daily Star.

sharp sword combat drone pic.twitter.com/7Y4s8g9PmT — jimmie chan (@71Arifin) September 22, 2019

According to military experts, the 10-meter stealth drone will be able to drop two tons of bombs as well as have long autonomy and will not have to land for up to 48 hours.

“What makes Sharp Sword different […] is that it is stealthy, meaning it was not designed for scenarios like Afghanistan, where the enemy is equipped with little more than rifles, but for situations where he needs to evade air defenses sophisticated,” said Sam Roggeveen, director of a safety program.

The 70th Anniversary Parade of the People’s Republic will feature both nuclear and conventional ballistic capabilities, including ICBM missiles such as the DF-41, which was the first Chinese heavy-fueled intercontinental missile to carry the entire US territory.

In addition, the WZ-8, a supersonic reconnaissance drone, is expected to be part of the military parade.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday China urged the United States to stop intervening in Hong Kong’s political process following Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The US president has said at the UN that he expects Beijing to fulfill its obligations to Hong Kong in accordance with the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, in which Beijing promised to safeguard the independence of Hong Kong’s legislative system and its democratic institutions.

“Hong Kong is a major international center for finance, trade and transport. Chaos in Hong Kong matters nowhere, including the US side. We strongly urge the United States to respect the rules of international law and the fundamental principles of trade, respect China’s sovereignty, stop interfering in Hong Kong’s internal affairs and stop making irresponsible statements, and do more for Hong Kong’s flourishing and development,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

He stressed that the situation in Hong Kong is a matter of China’s responsibility and that no foreign country, person or organization has the right to interfere.

Hong Kong has registered major protests since early June. The protests began as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would allow people to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China. The protests turned into violent clashes between protesters and the police.