Military ties continue, Russia and India discuss production of S-400 defense systems

MOSCOW – Russia and India have signed a contract for delivery of S-400 missile systems to New Delhi worth more than $5 billion.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said the two countries are currently in talks to launch the local S-400 production line in India.

“Yes, we are discussing the location [of S-400 production] with India,” Chemezov said, adding that closed deals on licensing local production in India will include SU-30 jets and T-90 tanks.

“We developed BrahMos missiles with them [India] on their territory along with their scientists,” Chemezov pointed out.

Produced by the BrahMos joint venture and Russian missile developer Mashinostroyeniya, BrahMos is the fastest cruise missile in the world.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov previously said Moscow would deliver S-400 air defense systems to India in strict compliance with a prepaid schedule and contract.

Meanwhile, a new video showing the delivery of Russian-made S-400 missile systems to Turkey has been posted on the official Facebook page of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A statement accompanying the video said the surface-to-air missile launchers are being delivered to Turkey “in accordance with the terms of the contract with the Turkish side and within the terms agreed by the parties.”

The short video shows the components in question being loaded aboard a Russian military transport aircraft that then takes off.

“The delivery of the components of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to Turkey is carried out in accordance with the terms of the contract with the Turkish side and within the terms agreed by the parties,” the ministry said.

“Deliveries are in line with agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan on improving Turkey’s air defense,” the statement said.

Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 systems created tensions with the United States and NATO, which argued that Ankara was endangering the military partnership. Nonetheless, NATO leadership Jens Stoltenberg recently said Turkey remains an important member of the organization.