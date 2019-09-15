Medvedev On a Reform Spree (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – National projects – a shorter working week, higher living standards, and available life-saving medicines – were discussed. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the ministers held a meeting with the expert community on “Dialogue” on the Rossiya 24 channel on September 11. What hinders the development of entrepreneurship? How does the “regulatory guillotine” work and where is it already set to work?

Russian Prime Minister stated that the laws passed by the RFSFR and the USSR a hundred years ago were good during the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, and even up to 1970s, but Russia has changed so much in the last 30 years, that those simply became not just obsolete, but also a hindrance to the development of certain sectors of the economy.