MAJOR: Syrian Army Sends Troops Close to US-Backed Militias in Deir Ezzor

DAMASCUS – The Syrian Arab Army dispatched massive military equipment and military hardware to the contact lines with the US-backed Kurdish militias in eastern Deir Ezzor as tensions between the government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have intensified, the Arabic-language media outlets said. The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian Army has dispatched over 1,500 troops to the towns of al-Hosseiniyeh, Hatleh, al-Salehiyeh and al-Tabieyh near the contact lines with the SDF in eastern Deir Ezzor.

The daily also noted that the Syrian Army troops have reinforced their military positions near al-Salehiyeh crossing located between areas under the control of the Kurds and the Syrian Army points in eastern Deir Ezzor. Al-Watan also noted that the dispatch of the Syrian Army troops happened as the US-backed militias in a new provocative move attacked the Syrian Army’s points in al-Salehiyeh and sent military equipment to near the Syrian Army’s points in the region.

In the meantime, clashes between residents of the occupied regions in Hasaka and Deir Ezzor provinces with the SDF militias have considerably increased as civilians continue protests for the expulsion of the SDF from those regions. In a relevant development earlier in September, the residents of Deir Ezzor held massive rallies against the Kurdish militias in eastern Syria, calling for the expulsion of the SDF from the region, the Arabic-language media outlets and sources said.

The local sources in the province reported that a large number of residents of al-Moizlieh and al-Azabeh in northeastern Deir Ezzor closed the roads and protested against the SDF and the US. The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported that the civilians called on the Kurdish militia commanders to hand over the areas under their control to the indigenous population before protests spiral out of control. The residents of Deir Ezzor also took to the streets for protest after the US Army troops attacked the town of al-Kasar in al-Basirehh region, abducting four members of a family and transferring them to an unknown place.