MAJOR: Pro-Turkish militants eliminated a group of SAA Tiger Forces

IDLIB, Syria – The situation in Idlib is still tense. On September 3, violent clashes took place on the Ajjaz axis in the eastern countryside of the province. Pro-Turkish National Liberation Front rushed to assert that the Suqour al-Sham Brigade allegedly managed to engage in fierce clashes with Russian Special Forces, who tried to cross the front line.

According to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) official representative first lieutenant Ibrahim Bilal, the information spread by the Turkish-backed radicals is different from reality. He confirmed the ongoing hostilities in the region but denied the presence of the Russian Forces.