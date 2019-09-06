Trending

MAJOR: Pro-Turkish militants eliminated a group of SAA Tiger Forces

By Finas Samuri

By Guest Author
IDLIB, Syria – The situation in Idlib is still tense. On September 3, violent clashes took place on the Ajjaz axis in the eastern countryside of the province. Pro-Turkish National Liberation Front rushed to assert that the Suqour al-Sham Brigade allegedly managed to engage in fierce clashes with Russian Special Forces, who tried to cross the front line.

According to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) official representative first lieutenant Ibrahim Bilal, the information spread by the Turkish-backed radicals is different from reality. He confirmed the ongoing hostilities in the region but denied the presence of the Russian Forces.
Bilal also says that the SAA along with elite Tiger Forces are combating militants in this part of the province. Thirty-eight servicemen of the Syrian Special Forces along with two mortar gunners were killed, and five other soldiers were severally wounded in the rebel ambush. Losses among the Suqour al-Sham Brigade amounted to several dozens fighters.
    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

