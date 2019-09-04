MAJOR: Iranian Tanker Goes Missing (VIDEO)

Eastern Mediterranean – The Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, has not transmitted its coordinates in over a day. According to the Associated Press, the transmission device on board the ship was turned off on Tuesday night. The tanker was 80 km (50 miles) from Beirut, near the coast of Syria at that moment.

In mid-August, the authorities of Gibraltar, which is an overseas territory of the UK, despite unprecedented pressure exerted by the US, released the Grace 1, seized early in July. Its crew was also released. Washington, outraged, issued an impound warrant for the tanker.

Now renamed to Adrian Darya 1, the tanker has been the focus of a tense stand-off between Iran and the West. Its release by a Gibraltar court shows that the Iranian strategy of resistance has been largely successful. Tehran has shown it will respond to hostile acts. The tanker was released mainly because Iran seized a UK-flagged tanker, the Stena Impero, and its 23-man crew in retaliation to the Grace 1 seizure.