MAJOR: Iranian Tanker Goes Missing (VIDEO)

Eastern Mediterranean – The Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, has not transmitted its coordinates in over a day. According to the Associated Press, the transmission device on board the ship was turned off on Tuesday night. The tanker was 80 km (50 miles) from Beirut, near the coast of Syria at that moment.
