MAJOR: First Russian S-400 Systems Enter Arctic Combat Service

MOSCOW – Russian anti-aircraft regiment in the Arctic put the first S-400 systems in the region ready, reports the press office of the Northern Russian Fleet.

The event takes place shortly after Russian troops in the Arctic receive the advanced S-400 air defense systems.

“The Northern Fleet Air Defense Regiment, located in Novaya Zemlya and armed with the new S-400 systems, has entered combat service,” the spokeswoman said.

Prior to the S-400, the Russian Northern Fleet had S-300 defense systems in the region. The archipelago Novaya Zemlya received the regiment in 2015.

Still according to Russian military, the new equipment will increase the airspace control zone in the Arctic.

The armament

The S-400 is an air defense system capable of locating , pursuing and destroying different types of targets, including stealth aircraft.

Weaponry can also neutralize space-bound targets and is completely in line with the military needs of Russia and other countries in the 21st century.

Its ability to detect air targets is up to 600 km away, while attacks can take up to 400 km away.

Remember that the S-400 can also destroy ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, a new video showing the delivery of Russian-made S-400 missile systems to Turkey has been posted on the official Facebook page of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A statement accompanying the video said the surface-to-air missile launchers are being delivered to Turkey “in accordance with the terms of the contract with the Turkish side and within the terms agreed by the parties.”

The short video shows the components in question being loaded aboard a Russian military transport aircraft that then takes off.

“The delivery of the components of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to Turkey is in accordance with the terms of the contract with the Turkish side and within the terms agreed by the parties,” the ministry said.

“Deliveries are in line with agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan on improving Turkey’s air defense,” the statement said.

Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 systems created tensions with the United States and NATO, which argued that Ankara was endangering the military partnership. Nonetheless, NATO leadership Jens Stoltenberg recently said Turkey remains an important member of the organization .