MAJOR: Al-Nusra Front prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridor in Idlib

IDLIB – Terrorists of the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front group, are not allowing civilians in the territory they control in Idlib to leave the area by a humanitarian corridor, Syrian state television reported.

The special corridor is open in the area of ​​the Abu Duhur village so that civilians can manage to leave the area, which is in the hands of Islamists.

“We received information that the radicals of the Nusra Front do not allow several vehicles to take out the inhabitants of Idlib, they have shot those cars,” said the correspondent for the Al-Ikhbariya network.

The precise means that no civilian has managed to leave that territory through the humanitarian corridor.

For his part, the head of the Russian Center for reconciliation in the Arab country, Major General Alexéi Bakin, said that the Syrian authorities guarantee permanent work on the corridor and the Abu Duhur checkpoint for the exit of “both civilians and radicals who wish to lay down their weapons” in the Idlib distention zone.

The official said that they have organized sites where they can receive medical assistance, food, drinking water and necessities.

To transport people to safe places there is a special transport.

Syrian government forces decreed as of August 31 in the zone of relaxation of Idlib a ceasefire unilateral that remains until today.

Russia is ready to provide evidence to the independent investigation of the United Nations Organization (UN) on air strikes in civil facilities in northwestern Syria that would prove that many claims of Russia’s responsibility in the attacks are false, said the permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia.

“We also have some things to provide to that research that will prove that the information provided to us on that subject is, most of the time, inaccurate or false,” Nebenzia said.

On August 1, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said the Internal Headquarters Research Board would investigate a series of incidents in which facilities supported by the organization in a dozen places in northwestern Syria have been destroyed or damaged in airstrikes since late April.