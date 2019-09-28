MAJOR: A Raid in Which 11 ISIS Commanders Were Killed by Iraqi Security Forces Reveals US Involvement With ISIS

BAGHDAD – Nearly a dozen notorious ISIS terrorist commanders were killed in military operations by the Iraqi forces in a raid on their meeting in Salahuddin province, the Arabic-language media outlets said. The Arabic-language Sumeria News website quoted an Iraqi source Qatari al-Abidi as saying that the security forces of al-Jazeera operations, backed by Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi (Iraq’ Popular Mobilization Forces) and the Syrian Air Force in a preemptive move attacked a command center of the ISIL in al-Matajat region in Salahuddin province where the terrorist commanders had convened.

Al-Abidi said that all 11 ISIS commanders attending the meeting, including ISIS governor in Salahuddin province, were killed. The command headquarters of al-Jazeera military operations backed by al-Hashd forces and the Syrian Air Force have kicked off the mop-up operations to cleanse the ISIS remnants in the northern parts of Raveh town in al-Anbar province to the south of Salahuddin province. The Arabic website of Skypress quoted the sources as saying that the US forces have trained nearly 400 elite Iraqi forces and formed the Tiger Unit with 50 of them to assassinate Hashd al-Shaabi commanders, especially those who are opposed to the US army’s presence in Iraq.

“These forces have been trained by the US intelligence officers and technical engineers to find the location of all commanders too,” they added.

The report came after Commander of Asa’eb al-Haq Movement affiliated to Iraqi popular forces of Hashd al-Shaabi said last month that the US forces have been trying hard to evacuate ISIS commanders from the besieged city of Tal Afar West of Mosul. After photos surfaced in the media displaying US forces assisting ISIS terrorists, Javad al-Talaybawi said that the Americans are planning to take ISIS commanders away from Tal Afar that is under the Iraqi forces’ siege.

In the meantime, member of Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Commission Iskandar Watut called for a probe into photos and footages displaying US planes airdropping aid packages over ISIS-held regions. Watut further added that we have witnessed several times that US planes dropped packages of foodstuff, arms and other necessary items over ISIS-held regions, and called on Iraq’s air defense to watch out the US-led coalition planes. Eyewitnesses disclosed in February that the US military planes helped the ISIS terrorists in Tal Afar region West of Mosul.

“We saw several packages dropped out of a US army aircraft in the surrounding areas of the city of Tal Afar in Western Nineveh province and six people also came out of a US plane in the ISIS-controlled areas,” the Arabic-language media quoted a number of eyewitnesses as saying.

Tal Afar city has been under the siege of the Iraqi volunteer forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) for about three months now and the efforts by the ISIS terrorists to help their comrades besieged in Tal Afar have failed so far. The news comes as the Iraqi army had reported that the US Air Force has been helping the ISIS terrorists in areas controlled by the terrorist group. The Iraqi army says that the US army is trying to transfer the ISIS commanders trapped in areas besieged by the Iraqi army to safe regions.