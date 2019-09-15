MAJOR: 16-year-old Greek patriot removes Turkish flag from illegally occupied town in Cyprus (VIDEO)

LYSI, Cyprus – The incident took place last Sunday, September 8, the day of Our Lady of Solution – The 16-year-old student unknowingly entered an elementary school, climbed the pole and lowered the Turkish occupation flag.

The occupation Turkish authorities in northern Cyprus said that last Sunday 8/9/2019 a 16-year-old Greek Cypriot student entered the courtyard of the Turkish-occupied town of Lysi Primary School and lowered the Turkish flag from the web.

According to CNN Turk, a 16-year-old who went to the occupied town with his fellow villagers, where for the first time, since 1974 when the Turkish military invaded the Greek town, the Divine Liturgy was heard in the Church of Our Lady.

The video released by the Closed Circuit at the Elementary School, now called “Fazil Kuciuk,” shows the 16-year-old entering the courtyard and heading for the pole, from where he then drops the Turkish flag.

Turkish media also say that before he lowered the Turkish flag from the yard, he also took a photo of Rauf Denktash from a school room.

The occupation authorities are investigating the incident and are trying to identify the 16-year-olds, while Turkish Cypriot and Turkish media are widely publicizing the issue.

Last Sunday, occupation authorities allowed refugee residents of Lysa to perform Divine Liturgy in the occupied town church, located 150 meters from the primary school where the incident took place.

The ceremony was held in a touching and highly charged atmosphere. The Greek Mayor of the town, Andreas Kauris described the incident as a “one-off” with the 16-year-old, who “can in no way overshadow the Lusians’ love for the land of their ancestors.

Turkey invaded about 40% of the island country of Cyprus in 1974 to prevent it from unifying with Greece in 1974.

Around 150,000 people (amounting to more than one-quarter of the total population of Cyprus, and to one-third of its Greek Cypriot population) were expelled from the occupied northern part of the island, where Greek Cypriots constituted 80% of the population.

The Turkish invasion ended in the partition of Cyprus along the UN-monitored Green Line, which still divides Cyprus, and the formation of a de facto autonomous Turkish Cypriot administration in the north. In 1983 the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) declared independence, although Turkey is the only country that recognizes it.

The international community considers the TRNC’s territory as Turkish-occupied territory of the Republic of Cyprus. The occupation is illegal under international law, amounting to illegal occupation of European Union territory since Cyprus became its member.