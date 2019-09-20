Maduro: Trump hates Latin Americans, especially Venezuelans

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said in a conversation with former Ecuadorian representative Rafael Correa that he believes US President Donald Trump does not like Latin Americans.

In an interview with his South American colleague, who has a program on the RT channel, Maduro talked about media manipulation, economic sanctions, migration crisis and democracy. At one point, he also shared his thoughts on Donald Trump and his attitude toward the people of Latin America.

“I say that openly here, on this respectable program: Donald Trump has an obsession and hatred for the Latin American people in general. To refugees, immigrants … But especially, he hates the people of Venezuela and their history,” he said, comparing the US president to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his hatred of the Jews.

Since the beginning of the year, Nicolás Maduro has been dealing with a US-led international effort to take him out of office and to replace opposition leader Juan Guaidó , Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president. But despite strong pressure, accompanied by numerous sanctions, the current government continues to resist.

Following different strategies and coup attempts, the Trump administration recently decided, with the help of allies, to invoke an international mechanism , called the TIAR, against Venezuela, in order to further pressure the Maduro government, which in turn accused Washington of threatening his country and openly violating the United Nations Charter.

The United States and its allies invoked the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) against Venezuela on Tuesday.

The U.S. statement announcing this also reaffirms that it recognizes self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela and says that the sanctions imposed by Washington against Caracas will not be lifted until Maduro leaves office.

The US State Department says it continues to support Guaido, the National Assembly and the Venezuelan people who continue to seek the restoration of democracy in their country.