Maduro: Russia and Venezuela have demonstrated their ability to move forward despite difficulties

MOSCOW – The Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted, when meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the close and solid cooperation of Moscow and Caracas.

“We have shown that in the midst of difficulties we can move forward together, we have maintained a comprehensive map of cooperation,” said Maduro.

The Venezuelan president recalled that several months ago Moscow hosted the High Level Intergovernmental Commission of Russia and Venezuela, in which several issues of bilateral cooperation were addressed and 11 agreements were signed.

“Many issues have been successfully addressed, in all fields: food, health, energy and other investments, other opportunities that are opening,” said the Venezuelan leader.

In this context, Maduro also highlighted the importance of this September 25 meeting with President Putin.

“This meeting is very important, almost ending this year, to take stock of the difficulties, the realities, the progress, and project the future years,” he said.

The Venezuelan president reiterated that concept also in his Twitter account by writing that “the visit to Russia strengthens the alliance, bilateral cooperation and contributes to the integral development” of both peoples.

La visita a Rusia fortalece la alianza, la cooperación bilateral y aporta al desarrollo integral de nuestros pueblos. Una relación de respeto y amistad que construimos desde hace 20 años, y que está en el mejor momento para su consolidación. ¡Viva Venezuela! ¡Viva Rusia! pic.twitter.com/tSILobPA4Z — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 25, 2019

He stressed that bilateral relations are now “at the best time for consolidation.”

President Vladimir Putin once again expressed Russia’s support for the legitimate Government of Venezuela and the dialogue it carries out with the opposition.

The two presidents were gathered in Moscow , where Maduro arrived on September 24 to start his official visit.

“Russia (…) supports the legitimate authorities of Venezuela, including the Presidency and Parliament, and, of course, we applaud the dialogue that you, Mr. President, and your Government have with the opposition,” Putin said in meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.