Maduro government says Colombia plans to carry out attack on Venezuela

CARACAS – Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodríguez accused the Colombian government of sponsoring new plans for terrorist attacks against Venezuelan state institutions.

“Where is the aggression? Where does it smell bad in Colombia? Every time there is an action to attack, affect the tranquility of the Venezuelans, everything stinks in Colombia, everything leads to Iván Duque , everything leads to Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), it all leads to ‘para-militarism’ and drug trafficking,” he said durng a rally at the Miraflores Palace.

Rodriguez revealed that there is evidence of alleged explosive attacks on the headquarters of the Special Action Forces (FAES), the Palace of Justice.

“On August 17, members of the popular power noticed some suspicious bags thrown at FAES headquarters in Propatria, Libertador municipality, bags with explosive devices loaded with C4, which tried to be detonated there,” he said.

The minister indicated that in this case a citizen of Colombian-Venezuelan nationality was captured and would have placed the explosives.

“After detecting the devices, an intelligence operation began that led to the capture of a Colombian citizen named Luis Ricardo Gómez Peñaranda, who has dual citizenship and was arrested on August 29,” he said.

The Venezuelan government has repeatedly accused Colombia of promoting destabilizing plans under US tutelage to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Meanwhile, last July a Slovak computer security company filed a report revealing cyber-espionage and cyber-attack activities against several Latin American countries.

Venezuela was one of its main targets, encompassing the strategic sectors of the Venezuelan government, including the military sector.

This information, which was also shared by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, indicates the action of a set of cyber-espionage tools called Machete, detected in Venezuela between March and May this year.

Of the 50 computers verified through filenames and filtered document metadata, 75% corresponded to Venezuelan public institutions such as the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), the Police, and the education and foreign affairs sectors.

Far behind was Ecuador, with 16 percent of all computers being watched from abroad, especially the military area, followed by Colombia with 7 percent and Nicaragua with 2 percent.

Machete spying tools have been used since 2010 in attacks against Latin American countries, especially the military, the report said.