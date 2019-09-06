LAZY AND FAT: US Armed Forces worried about increased obesity

WASHINGTON DC – The combat readiness of the US Navy is being questioned following the release of the latest Monthly Medical Surveillance Report, which states that at least one in five members of the military is obese.

According to the military profile analyzed among Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force men and women, obesity has been steadily increasing in the US military since 2014.

While Marines have the lowest percentage of members classified as obese, at 8.3%, it has been determined that 22% of the Navy military has a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, the obesity threshold according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Monthly Medical Surveillance Report also found that obesity rates in the Army and Air Force ranks are already 17.4% and 18.1%, respectively, also raising concern.

Because BMI is the measure used by the Department of Defense, the Pentagon report notes that service members with the highest lean body mass may be misclassified as obese based on BMI. In addition, the actual percentage of obesity in strength may be higher, as many height and weight data used were self-reported.

- Advertisement -

BMI measurements less than 12 and greater than 45 were discarded and considered “erroneous”.

It is worth noting that, in general, obesity rates are higher among men than among women in the US military . In addition, the older military tends to be more obese than the young.

New federal research that measures US obesity trends in 2015-2016 and 2007-2008 reveals that obesity rates in US adults have increased since the 1980s.

Data published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a scientific journal, analyzed the boredom of obesity among US youth and adults between 2007 and 2008, as well as between 2015 and 2016.

The results revealed that obesity among adults increased from 33.7% between 2007 and 2008 to 39.6% between 2015 and 2016. Among young people this rate was 16.8% between 2007 and 2008 and rising to 18.6% between 2015 and 2016.