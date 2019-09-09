Lavrov: We refuse to behave like a ”normal country” by America’s definition

MOSCOW: As newly appointed US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, was reported to have claimed about wanting for Russia to ”behave like a normal country”, Sergey Lavrov urged for him to clarify what he means by ”normality” during a press conference in the Russian capital; if Russia was to behave like the US, it would have had to bomb Iraq, Libya, supporting an armed, anti-constitutional coup in Kiev, and allocating millions of dollars towards the interference in the affairs of other countries, as in the ”promotion of democracy” in Russia. Sergey Shoygu did not have much to add, but what he did add could not be clearer: Russia will probably have to remain being ”not normal”.

Drago Victorien