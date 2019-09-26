Lavrov: Afghanistan could become ISIS enclave

Northern Afghanistan could become an enclave of terrorist organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the United Nations Security Council.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, addressed to the UN Security Council on Wednesday and warned of the risks in Afghanistan.

“Northern Afghanistan risks becoming a new enclave for Daesh [ISIS]-led international terrorist organizations,” he said.

He also noted that Afghanistan needs foreign aid to combat this threat.

“This requires consistent international support for Afghanistan to overcome these threats and challenges,” Lavrov added.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, no plan for the development of economic cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan can be fulfilled without an adequate reaction to threats in the region.

The number of Daesh terrorists in Afghanistan has tripled since 2016 and now totals nearly 6,000 jihadists, reported Russian Central Military District commander Alexandr Lapin in May of this year.

“The number of Daesh armed groups has tripled compared to 2016 in Afghanistan,” Lapin said, adding that there are currently almost 6,000 jihadists in the country, compared to 2016, when the figure was 1,900.

At the same time, according to the Russian military, “Taliban terrorist activity in Afghanistan grew 30 percent from the first half of 2018.”

Afghanistan is experiencing unrest as a result of attacks by the radical Taliban group and, since 2015, the terrorist group Daesh, despite the strong military presence of the US and its allies in the region.

The Taliban condition the beginning of a peace process in Afghanistan to the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. The group demands direct agreement and guarantees from Washington, as it considers the government of Kabul a “puppet” American.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was allegedly hiding in a remote region of Afghanistan, says The Sun, citing security expert Zaid Hamid, co-founder of think tank Tank BrassTacks.

Speculation about the whereabouts of the famous terrorist was made after a propaganda video with the Daesh leader was published on the Internet.