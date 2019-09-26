Kremlin confirms Putin’s request for Europe and Asia not to install U.S. medium range missiles

MOSCOW – The Kremlin confirmed that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal to introduce a short and medium-range missile installation moratorium in Europe and Asia.

Putin’s request was sent to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, EU Head of Diplomacy Federica Mogherini, as well as leaders from various countries, including NATO members, following the termination of the Intermediate Reach Nuclear Forces Treaty, or simply Treaty INF.

Today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the submission of the request. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense has previously stated that “Russia has not tested and does not have medium and short range missiles in its arsenal, unlike the US”, and also “does not plan to install such missiles in Europe or other regions of the world until US-made missiles are installed. ”

European countries reaction

Czech President Milos Zeman has received Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a medium and short-range missile installation moratorium and is considering, Zeman spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the German government said Berlin intended to discuss the Russian president’s proposal with EU and NATO partners.

“We intend to discuss this message with our closest NATO and EU partners,” the German government press office told Sputnik, adding that Germany is always open to “dialogue with Russia, accompanied by serious attempts to clarify issues.” open and troubleshooting “.

The history of the INF treaty

The INF treaty was signed by the USSR and the USA in 1987: the parties undertook to destroy all medium-range (1,000 to 5,500 km) and short-range (500 to 1,000 km) cruise missile complexes.

In October 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s intention to withdraw from the treaty due to Moscow’s “breach” of its obligations, but the American side has not provided evidence.

In 2019, Russia, in response to US actions, suspended its participation in the INF Treaty. The treaty was terminated in early August.