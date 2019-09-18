RIAFan*

This represents a breakaway from the line of US Special Representative Kurt Volker, whose doctrine was that the Secessionist states do not exist, and Ukraine should only be talking to Russia. The essential points as reported below:

All parties represented

Elections, approved by OSCE

Entry into force of the law on special status for Donetsk and Donbass

Corresponding change in the Constitution of Ukraine

Transfer of control over the border with Russia. — Tr summary

- Advertisement -

Kiev, September 18. Vadim Pristyko, foreign minister of Ukraine, says that he has agreed to implement the “Steinmeier formula” for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Donbass.

He said it, commenting on the meeting of advisers, which took place on September 2.

Thus, Priestayko approved the holding of local elections in the Donbass and the provision of this territory with special status. At the same time, he emphasized that Kiev will recognize elections only if they are open and consistent with OSCE standards.

“We agreed on the Steinmeier formula at the meeting of advisers on September 2, and I can put forward what I agreed to. It is necessary that all parties represented at this table, all media have access to the elections,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Recall that earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he intends to hold a meeting of the “Norman Four” before the end of September to discuss all points of the Minsk agreements, and the “Steinmeier formula” separately.

This is a plan to resolve the conflict in the Donbass, which was proposed by the former German foreign minister minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The measures voiced by him, in fact, are a simplified version of the Minsk agreements. They suggest the following actions.

The first is the holding of elections in the DPR and LPR.

The second is the confirmation of the democratic elections by the OSCE and the entry into force of the law “On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in Certain Districts of Donetsk and Lugansk Regions”, but on a temporary basis.

The third is the introduction of amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine (we are talking about the special status of Donbass), with the transfer of control over the border with Russia. After that, the special status of Donbass comes into force on an ongoing basis.

______________________________-

*”FAN” is for Федеральное Агенство Новостей, Federal Agency of News.