Israeli intelligence company posts unpublished PHOTOS of Russian S-400 in Turkey

TEL AVIV – Israeli intelligence company ImageSat International has released satellite images of a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system that was recently supplied to Turkey.

The company says the systems are in operational mode and were deployed in Ankara.

The images posted on Twitter show what the company describes as missile and radar components of the S-400 system. However, ImageSat International states that the launchers are not loaded. It is likely that the components arrived in the second delivery phase of the Russian system after the first phase in July 2019.

According to the company, the current facilities are for testing and the alleged systems may still be relocated to a permanent place.

“However, we cannot exclude this location from being permanent,” the statement concludes.

Supply of S-400 to Turkey

The second phase of delivery of the S-400 to Turkey began on 27 August.

In late July 2019, Russia completed the first phase of delivery of S-400 components under the contract signed by Moscow and Ankara in September 2017.

The US has stated that the S-400 is incompatible with NATO air defense systems. After that, Washington announced the decision to suspend Turkey’s participation in the international F-35 fighter production and sale program due to the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft weaponry, adding that Ankara will be completely removed from the project by March 2020. Under this program, Turkey had ordered over 100 F-35 fighters.

Despite US pressure, Turkey has refused to relinquish its contract with Russia.

If the US refuses to sell or hand over its F-35 fighters to Turkey, or “violates bilateral agreements,” Ankara has no choice but to choose an “alternative,” said the Turkish parliament.

“Turkey is forced to buy all kinds of equipment and weapons to build its power and ensure the safety of both air and land, our geographical and strategic location forces us to do that,” said MP Hassan Turan, member of the Russia-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

The legislator goes on to say that Turkey needs to ensure its safety first and foremost, emphasizing that the country “needs to update technology and weapons in its arsenal if it wants to ensure the safety of its airspace independently.”

“Today, the most modern and high-tech fighters are the American F-35 and the Russian Su-57… We will not leave our airspace without whim protection from anyone,” he adds.

The Turkish legislator’s comments came just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment that Ankara could be forced to consider other options, such as Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 jets.