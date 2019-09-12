Investigation Into St. Petersburg Elections Reveal Fraud and Tampering By Foreign Actors (VIDEO)

St. Petersburg, Russia – The State Duma’s commission will deal with the cases of interference with Russia’s internal affairs as revealed on Single Voting Day. Party groups decided to form it at the end of August, when, according to them, a number of foreign embassies allowed themselves such interference at a non-authorized rally in Moscow. Today, Roskomnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) announced new findings.

The investigation revealed that Google, Facebook and other foreign social and public media tried influencing the outcome of the elections by denigrating those Russian political parties in power, while promoting pro-Western political parties, mostly through fraud, which includes using videos from previous years, as well as misinformation. The US Embassy and some German media were also involved in the campaign, which resulted in United States Ambassador to Russia, John Huntsman and the leadership of the German television and radio broadcasting company Deutsche Welle being invited to Okhotny Ryad Street, where the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia is situated (the upper house being the Council of the Federation).