INTERVIEW: Iranian FM Mohammad Zarif visiting Moscow (VIDEO)

TEHRAN/MOSCOW- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting Moscow, along with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov condemned the US airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib province.

On Monday, Zarif and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov condemned the US actions in Syria, slamming Washington for “creating a new unsustainable situation” in Syria’s east, saying Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara will help guarantee relative calm in Idlib.