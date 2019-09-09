India gives advance for purchase of Russian S-400 systems

MOSCOW – Deliveries from the Russian S-400 air defense systems will be made in 18-19 months and on time. The contract is already prepaid, Russian Deputy Prime Minister announced.

“[The contract] is prepaid, and everything will be delivered on time, it seems to me it will be 18 or 19 months,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said of S-400 supplies to India in an interview with Russian television channel Rossiya 1.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Military-Technical Cooperation Service (FSVTS) Vladimir Drozhzhov had reported that Russia expects to receive an advance from India on the S-400 systems by the end of the year. In this case, deliveries can start in 2020 and end by the year 2025. At the end of August, the FSVTS press service told Sputnik that both countries clarified the issue of prepayment.

Russia-India Collaboration

In early 2018, Russia and India signed the contract for the provision of S-400 air defense systems. The five batteries of the latest missile systems will cost India $5.43 billion.

Compliance with military agreements between India and Russia has repeatedly become the subject of criticism from Washington, which regards New Delhi as its key partner in South Asia. In 2018, the US insisted that India give up its agreement with South Africa. Russia about the purchase of the S-400.

Recognizing the history of prolonged collaboration between New Delhi and Moscow, the US, however, has not excluded the possibility of imposing sanctions against its Indian partners. The Indian authorities, for their part, have repeatedly stressed that they regard unilateral restrictions as illegitimate.

Meanwhile, on July 12, Turkey received its first shipment of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system. Ankara had signed a $2.5 billion S-400 purchase agreement with Moscow in September 2017.

The acquisition was made during times of tension between Washington and Ankara. The US government threatened Turkey with sanctions if it acquired Russian armament.

In addition, the country was unable to receive F-35 fighters after the acquisition of the S-400. The United States was against sending these advanced fighters to Turkey on the grounds that they could be spied on by the S-400 Russians during military exercises.

The S-400 is an air defense system capable of shooting down aircraft and missiles at long range. The range of its action is 400 km and the maximum altitude reaches 30 km.