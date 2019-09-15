India accuses Pakistan of more than 2,050 ceasefire violations in Kashmir

NEW DELHI – The Indian Foreign Ministry accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire on the so-called Kashmir Control Line so far this year.

“This year, they resorted to more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died,” the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, “New Delhi has repeatedly asked Islamabad to adhere to the 2003 agreement on the ceasefire along the Control Line. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and limit themselves to responding to unprovoked violations and attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the border.”

The Kashmir conflict, which dates back to the partition of India in 1947, gave rise to several wars between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The troops of India and Pakistan in Kashmir are separated by a military border, the so-called Line of Control, which lacks international recognition and in which frequent incidents are recorded.

In early August, India abolished the autonomy of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and approved the division of this entity into two territories as of October 31.

Pakistan warned that it will do everything to counteract a unilateral change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir, internationally recognized as a disputed territory.

Islamabad has already degraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi and announced an embargo on bilateral trade, as well as the suspension of some trade agreements and exchanges.

Pakistan plans to go to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations (UN) to resolve disputes with India over Kashmir, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

“After studying all the legal aspects of the problem, Pakistan decided to resort to the UN International Court of Justice,” Qureshi told Ary News.

He added that in the near future the Government of Pakistan plans to explain in detail its position in this regard.

The previous spiral of tension between Islamabad and New Delhi broke out in mid-February, after a suicide bomber attacked an Indian police convoy in Pulwama, causing more than 40 deaths and scores of wounded.

The situation resulted in an exchange of air strikes, for the first time since the 1971 war.