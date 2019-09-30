Impenetrable Shield: Russia to Deploy Advanced Air Defense System

MOSCOW – Experts have evaluated the capabilities of modern Russian S-500 anti-aircraft and missile defense systems. The complex is expected to outperform all other analogs in terms of combat effectiveness.

Relentless combination

The combination of air defense and missile defense functions in a single platform will safely cover major cities and major industrial facilities. In particular, the S-500 will protect the silos from intercontinental ballistic missiles – the ground base of the Russian nuclear shield.

“The detailed tactical and technical characteristics of this system are still confidential […] The most important thing is its mobility. The deployment time takes no more than five minutes,” said military expert Mikhail Khodarenok to Sputnik.

According to him, the S-500 is capable of operating even against targets in near space, at altitudes of 200-250 kilometers, in particular, against military satellites flying at low altitude.

Prometei guided missiles, with an estimated range of 600 km, are capable of shooting down about ten supersonic ballistic targets flying at speeds of up to seven kilometers per second (25,200 km / h), as well as intercepting warheads of hypersonic missiles.

Exception to the rule

With plenty of land mobility, the 50-tonne, 10-wheel truck (which carries the system components) is about 500 horsepower, delivering a speed of up to 50 km / h, columnist Andrei Kots describes.

In order for the S-500 to be able to repel large-scale hypersonic missile attacks, its developers intend to integrate it into a single network with the Vityaz S-400, S-300VM4 and S-350 systems: to break this shield the enemy will have to work hard.

While it is believed that any air defense system can be “crushed” by a large number of attack missiles and launchers, the S-500 is likely to be an exception to the rule.

Foreign interest

According to CEO of Russian state-owned company Rostec Sergei Chemezov, the Prometei series will be launched in the second half of 2020 and the first sets of these interceptor missiles will be delivered to troops in the next two to three years. And while Russia does not intend to export the novelty, the interest of foreign customers in this weaponry is steadily growing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the possibility of joint production of the Prometei system, while China has also shown interest in the S-500 as it has bought several Russian S-400 Triumph.

These Russian air defense systems have always been in demand. Russia has established itself as a manufacturer of high quality interceptor missile systems, significantly superior to the best western models in terms of features and competitive pricing, the journalist concludes.