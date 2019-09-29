Illegitimate Yemeni FM thanks Saudi Arabia for genocide against his country

NEW YORK – Yemen’s new foreign minister belonging to the illegitimate government but internationally recognized criticized the Houthi rebels, Iran and the United Arab Emirates during his speech at the UN General Assembly, while thanking Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadrami called Iran “the main sponsor of terrorism worldwide” and called for an end to the “Iranian-Houthi coup d’état in Yemen”. He thanked Saudi Arabia for helping its internationally recognized government resist “Houthi militias dreaming of a theocracy.”

Irony considering Saudi Arabia is the biggest theocracy in the world that has blocked Yemeni ports, causing the world’s largest humanitarian disaster.

Al-Hadrami told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that attacks on the south of the country, attributed by the Foreign Minister to the United Arab Emirates, are aimed at “undermining the stability of our homeland” and disrupt Saudi Arabia’s campaign.

An international coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 on behalf of the illegitimate Yemeni government. The Saudi war against Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and unleashed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in the most impoverished country in the Arab world.

Al-Hadrami said he hoped that “we will meet next year, at a time when peace has reigned in Yemen.”

Two weeks ago, two drones hit Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities. Hours later, the Yemeni movement Ansarullah, led by the Houthis, took responsibility for the attacks.

The Yemeni movement has threatened Riyadh with further attacks if Saudi Arabia continues to interfere with the civil war in Yemen.

Following attacks on Saudi Aramco’s facilities, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab stated that the action could not have been taken by the Ansarullah Movement.

The Ansarullah Movement had taken responsibility for the attack. However, US, British and Saudi officials doubt. Washington believes Iran is behind the actions.