Greek mother and daughter arrested by Turkey for photographing their own occupied home

MORPHOU, OCCUPIED CYPRUS – Two Greek Cypriots, a mother and her daughter, were arrested on Sunday by the occupying Turkish forces in the village of Morphou. They are expected to face a “military court” on Monday.

As the Turkish Cypriot Chief of the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Crime Hakki Onen told the KPE, the woman entered the garden of the house that they lived in before the Turkish invasion in 1974 and now occupies a military post.

The mother and daughter ‘arrested’ on the grounds that they were taking photos in a military zone and will be brought to a ‘military court’ on Monday.

According to Mr Onen, the husband of the arrested requested to visit them, requesting that there was no objection on the part of the occupation authorities, without however having any information on Mr Onen’s whereabouts.

The pseudo-state “police” also issued a statement on the incident, saying it went ahead at 10.00am on Sunday and arrested a 52-year-old and a 20-year-old in Morphou for taking photos and videos in a military area.

Authorities of the Republic of Cyprus have been informed of the incident.

This comes as the occupation Turkish authorities in northern Cyprus said last Sunday on 8/9/2019 that a 16-year-old Greek Cypriot student entered the courtyard of the Turkish-occupied town of Lysi Primary School and lowered the Turkish flag from the web.

According to CNN Turk, a 16-year-old who went to the occupied town with his fellow villagers, where for the first time, since 1974 when the Turkish military invaded the Greek town, the Divine Liturgy was heard in the Church of Our Lady.

The video released by the Closed Circuit at the Elementary School, now called “Fazil Kuciuk,” shows the 16-year-old entering the courtyard and heading for the pole, from where he then drops the Turkish flag.

Turkish media also say that before he lowered the Turkish flag from the yard, he also took a photo of Rauf Denktash from a school room.

The video can be seen here.

Turkey invaded about 40% of the island country of Cyprus to prevent it from unifying with Greece in 1974.

Around 150,000 people (amounting to more than one-quarter of the total population of Cyprus, and to one-third of its Greek Cypriot population) were expelled from the occupied northern part of the island, where Greek Cypriots constituted 80% of the population.

The Turkish invasion ended in the partition of Cyprus along the UN-monitored Green Line, which still divides Cyprus, and the formation of a de facto autonomous Turkish Cypriot administration in the north. In 1983 the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) declared independence, although Turkey is the only country that recognizes it.

The international community considers the TRNC’s territory as Turkish-occupied territory of the Republic of Cyprus. The occupation is illegal under international law, amounting to illegal occupation of European Union territory since Cyprus became its member.