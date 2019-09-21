MINSK – On September 19, Ukraine refused all possible solutions to the War in Donbass during the Normandy Four summit. That’s how Boris Gryzlov commented on the of the Trilateral Group’s meeting results during the Minsk talks. The Ukrainian party refused to sign the so-called “Steinmeier formula”, which is a concerted algorithm of holding elections and securing a special status for Donbass.

In the meantime, a special security regime was introduced in Lugansk after a failed terrorist attack where “unknown” saboteurs tried to blow up the pillars of a railroad overpass. All of the sensitive facilities are now under enhanced protection. They’re seeking the perpetrators, but the local authorities have no doubt as to whom the destabilization may be beneficial.

Supported by the warhawks from Washington and encouraged by the EU’s anemic and purely formal “calls for peace and stability”, the puppets in Kiev have been a consistently inconsistent “partner” during the peace talks.