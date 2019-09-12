FAIL: Small Group of Pro-NATO Protesters Dwarfed By Attendees of Russian WWII Museum in Sofia (VIDEO)

SOFIA – A historical exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Eastern Europe from Nazism was opened today in the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia. However, at the very last moment, the Bulgarian authorities tried to prevent the exhibition. The Foreign Ministry of this country unexpectedly urged the organizers to abandon the word “liberation” in the title of the exposition. It met indignation on the part of Russian diplomats and everyone who came today to the Russian cultural and information center to see the exhibition.

Earlier, the Bulgarian MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) stated that the Soviet Union brought repression and limitation of freedom to Europe. That is how diplomats reacted to the intention of the Russian Cultural Center in Sofia to organize an exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism. Despite Bulgarian MFA “advising” the citizens to refrain from attending the exhibition, many refused to do so. The MFA responded by sending a handful of anti-Russian “spontaneous protesters”.