BRUSSELS/MOSCOW – The European Court rescinded the European Commission’s decision, which entitled Gazprom to run the OPAL natural gas pipeline at full capacity. The pipeline, which is 480 kilometers (300 miles) long, laid through Germany, connects the Nord Stream with the main European natural gas pipelines. The Czech Republic receives Russian gas through it, then transports it to the southern member-states and regions of the EU, such as Germany, France, Switzerland, and Italy.

- Advertisement -

Thus far, it seems that Poland, a staunch US ally, and along with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the most Russophobic European Union member-state, is trying to undermine the Nord Stream 2 deal. Poland hopes that by limiting the success of Nord Stream 2, Ukraine would still be a relevant transit country. This is aimed at causing as much damage to Gazprom as possible, due to Ukraine being known as highly unreliable when it comes to paying for the natural gas, as well as disrupting supplies to the EU customers.