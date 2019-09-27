Debunking Lies and Myths About the So-called ‘Soviet-German Pact’ (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – September 17th marked 80 years since Soviet troops retook western Belarus and western Ukraine, which were previously occupied by Poland. The Polish Army went for a landgrab after the turmoil of WW1, during which Russia lost massive territories. Much later, in 1939, Hitler’s Germany invaded Poland on September 1st, despite the fact that Poland had a pact of “Eternal Friendship” with Hitler. It’s worth noting this pact came in early 1934, that is, mere months after Hitler took power in Germany.

At the time, Nazi Germany was relatively weak militarily. The Wehrmacht was even behind France, Germany’s primary adversary in Western Europe and way behind Russia, which at the time had the most powerful military in the world. By the late 1930s, Poland still held true to its alliance with Hitler, which also included a very favorable trade agreement. That is, favorable for the Third Reich as Germany was getting the much-needed resources from Poland.

The alliance culminated in the joint Polish-German invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938 (some would call this invasion the real start of the WW2), which was okayed by the UK and France. The capture of Czechoslovakia, which at the time had a highly sophisticated arms industry, gave Hitler the opportunity to almost double the size of his army by mid-1939. But let’s ignore that “trivial fact” and put all the blame on the “evil Russians” which were trying to form an anti-nazi alliance since the moment Hitler took power in 1933.

The USSR fought the Nazis during the 1930s, including during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939). It was only after multiple British and French refusals to establish an anti-nazi alliance that the Russians have had enough of Western shenanigans and signed the Soviet-German Nonaggression Pact. Now, it should be understood that a nonaggression pact is no way an alliance, as the rabid Russophobic propaganda would like everyone to think. It’s just what its very name says – a pact in which both parties agree to sign a legally binding document which states they are not to attack each other.

And indeed, seeing how the Wehrmacht ripped through the whole of Europe in mere months, Stalin wanted to avoid a direct confrontation, because he considered the Red Army was still not ready for such a war because the USSR was undergoing a massive military reform which would’ve made the Red Army the most powerful military force in the world by 1942/1943. Hitler knew about this and wanted to invade Russia as soon as possible in order to avoid having to face an even more powerful Russia. The rest is a well-known part of our grim world’s history.

Around 600,000 Soviet soldiers died fighting Nazism and liberating Poland from their murderous oppressors, putting an end to the Nazi killing spree, which stopped at 6 million Polish citizens killed (over 20% of the population). And this Nazi killing spree was stopped only due to the unimaginable war efforts of the Red Army and the USSR, which lost an absolutely staggering 27 million people. And now, those efforts are being denigrated and put on par with the Nazi aggressor. No government system is perfect but despite its many flaws, comparing communism to Nazi oppression and genocide is immoral at best. Still, this is exactly what has been going on for quite some time, and especially in Eastern Europe, which was an area that suffered the most under Nazi rule.

Despite all this, historical revisionism and rabid Russophobia are as rampant as ever. And not just in the traditionally Russophobic countries, like Poland or the Baltic states. Washington (and to a large degree Brussels) are engaged in fostering this hatred so as to not just create a bulwark against the mythical “Russian aggression”, but also a possible staging ground for another “Barbarossa”. Of course, just like in 1938 when they were using Czechs as a bargaining chip, it’s not a big issue for the West to use modern Eastern Europeans as cannon fodder in a possible future confrontation with Russia, leaving the West unscathed. However, this time, it would be quite different as more than 6,000 Russian nukes disagree.