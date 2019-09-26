Cooperation of Iran, Serbia Private Sectors

TEHRAN/BELGRADE – Serbian Ambassador to Iran Dragan Todorovic underlined the necessity for activation of the two countries’ private sectors to further increase mutual cooperation, especially in the economic field. Todorovic made the remarks in a meeting with the Senior Advisor of the Iranian Parliament, Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Wednesday.

He also highlighted the significance of mutual cooperation, expressing the hope that increasing mutual parliamentary visits and cultural interaction would pave the way for collaboration in various fields. Amir Abdollahian, for his part, said that Iran and Serbia had undertaken major measures to promote ties and Tehran sees no limits for enhancing relations with Belgrade.

Referring to good ties between Iran and Serbia, he expressed pleasure over favorable parliamentary relations and measures of both sides’ parliamentary friendship groups. Amir Abdollahian also hailed holding the 141st Summit of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia, describing it as a major parliamentary event in the world.

Iranian Ambassador to Belgrade Hossein Molla Abdollahi said in March that the volume of trade between Iran and Serbia experienced a two-fold growth in the past Persian calendar year (March 21, 2018- March 20, 2019). Molla Abdollahi highlighted that bilateral relations between Iran and Serbia had significantly leaped forward in the last Persian year, saying that the trade exchange volume experienced showed significant increase and doubled despite obstacles.

The Iranian ambassador also described relations between the two countries as warm, friendly and active. He also urged Iranian nationals including businessmen, merchants and students to get familiar with trade capacities between two countries and encourage businessmen for more cooperation and investment. Molla Abdollahi expressed readiness for presenting consular services and defending Iranians’ rights.

He described Nowruz which marks the beginning of new Iranian calendar year (falling on March 21) as a culture shared with many countries including Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Central Asian countries and Caucasus saying it will reinforce cultural relations.