Chinese media assesses new-generation Russian missile system S-500

MOSCOW – Russia’s modern anti-aircraft and missile defense systems S-500 Promisei will outperform any other modern anti-aircraft defense system, writes Chinese news agency Sina.

The article indicates that, thanks to its features, the new air defense system will replace the current S-400 as the most modern Russian complex.

The author of the article recalls that some attribute to the S-500 the ability to destroy even meteorites.

Thus, in 2013, a 20 meter diameter meteorite crashed on the outskirts of the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, apparently disintegrating in the atmosphere. As a result of the incident, more than 2,000 people were injured.

“However, on Russian social networks this incident was called the miracle of the S-500, because it is said that at that time tests were underway on the new S-500 system, which intercepted the meteorite and successfully destroyed it, preventing serious damage,” stressed the journalist.

The scientists established that the meteorite had traversed the atmosphere at a speed of 67,600 kilometers per hour.

S-500 Production

Production of the S-500 began in June. According to CEO of Russian state-owned company Rostec Sergei Chemezov, Russia will not sell the systems “for any money” but will be exclusively for the Russian army.

S-500 Features

The range of the Prometee S-500 reaches 600 kilometers. The system will be able to detect and attack up to ten hypersonic ballistic targets flying at incredible speeds of up to seven kilometers per second (25,200 km / h). It will also be able to attack warheads of hypersonic missiles .

Due to its technical characteristics, the S-500 is superior to the currently operating S-400 and also to the US competitor, the Patriot Advanced Capability-3.

Meanwhile, major US companies, such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon, signed in late August contracts with the missile defense agency to develop designs and concepts for interceptors to fight hypersonic weapons.

The US Advanced Defense Design Agency (DARPA) and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) announced in November 2018 a tender for system designs capable of intercepting aerobic and aerodynamic targets.

As a result, Lockheed Martin was awarded a $4.4 million contract to develop the Valkyrie Interceptor Terminal Hypersonic Defense concept that, according to US media, would be able to take advantage of Russia and Russia. China in this sector. The project is expected to be implemented by May 2, 2020.

Raytheon Missile Systems, meanwhile, has signed a contract for the development of the SM-3-HAWK system for a total of 4.4 million Euros.

This is the further development of Standart guided anti-aircraft missiles with the Aegis combat information and control system designed to destroy various types of targets at different altitudes. Despite protests from Moscow, Americans plan to complete the installation of these land and sea missile systems in northern and southern Europe by 2020.