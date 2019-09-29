China’s military parade will show Beijing’s military ambition, including new nuclear missile

BEIJING – A Chinese military parade scheduled for Tuesday will offer a rare opportunity to learn about the Asian arsenal.

A nuclear missile that could hit the United States in 30 minutes is expected to be demonstrated at the event. Beijing continues to approach the military capabilities of Washington and other powers in military terms.

The Dongfeng 41 is part of one of a series of new weapons that the Chinese press says could be unveiled during the Communist Party’s 70th anniversary parade. Others include a supersonic drone and a submarine.

The parade will highlight Beijing’s ambition to impose its terms on Taiwan, the South China Sea and other disputed territories – and challenge Washington as the region’s dominant force.

The People’s Liberation Army, the largest army in the world, with 2 million men and women in uniform and the second highest annual spending after the United States, is also working on fighter jets, the first Chinese-made aircraft carrier and submarines powered by nuclear power.

Many observers, including the US military, say, ‘This is getting close to what we do,’ and they are starting to worry, claims Siemon Wezeman of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Tuesday’s parade will include 15,000 soldiers, more than 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of military equipment, according to Defense Ministry spokesman General Cai Zhijun.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that an early warning radar from the US could soon be erected in Japan to track incoming projectiles and monitor enemy satellites, a Japanese newspaper said after China unveiled its latest ballistic missile, which puts Guam Island within reach.

Washington will talk about deploying its Internal Defense Radar (HDR) on Japanese soil with Tokyo, according to local newspaper Yomiuri, citing sources from the US and Japanese governments. The early warning compound would locate and track incoming ballistic projectiles as well. would monitor enemy satellites in outer space.