China reportedly demonstrated brand new supersonic cruise missile (VIDEO)

BEIJING – A social media gaffe by the People’s Liberation Army of China may have allowed netizens to peek into what some observers believe is the latest supersonic Chinese cruise missile.

The People’s Liberation Army Missile Force Weibo social network account published on Wednesday a video montage of previous missile launches conducted by Beijing ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on 1 April.

Moments later, the 65-second clip was removed and reloaded with a slight change that replaced the test seen at time stamp 0:16 in the clip below. The excised footage showed the launch of what might be a new type of supersonic cruise missile.

An ammunition expert explained to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that the short clip of the missile reveals its thinnest dorsal stabilizers, thrusters and collapsible tail stabilizers, which are traditionally useful in helping a projectile travel faster than the speed of sound. and reach long distances.

“The new missile would probably have a range of over 1,000 km,” he told SCMP. In addition, it should be noted that this is not the first preview of things that will emerge at the great October 1 military parade in Beijing.

A brand new supersonic unmanned aerial vehicle was also displayed circling over a truck before the 70th anniversary celebration parade of the People’s Republic of China.

According to military experts, the 10-meter stealth drone will be able to drop two tons of bombs as well as have long autonomy and will not have to land for up to 48 hours.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was shown at a rehearsal for the 70th anniversary parade of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, according to the tabloid Daily Star.

The 70th Anniversary Parade of the People’s Republic will feature both nuclear and conventional ballistic capabilities, including ICBM missiles such as the DF-41, which was the first Chinese heavy-fueled intercontinental missile to carry the entire US territory.

In addition, the WZ-8, a supersonic reconnaissance drone, is expected to be part of the military parade.