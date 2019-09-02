BRAVE: Italian man debates Russian opposition about their own country

By Drago Victorien.

As the Moscow protests dissipate into various fringe movements both in number and ideology, an Italian man that has lived in Russia since 1994, bravely stood his ground and debated the remaining protesters that could only use ad hominem attacks or delegitimize him because he did not ”see Russia from within”. To their surprise, he knew the political situation more than what they would have wanted and could comment on the likes of Nemtsov, Gazprom, Yeltsin and what Putin did as he came to power – he put an end to the Western looting of the country.